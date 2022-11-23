ISLAND — Charlie Johnson, 50, of Island, went home to be with the Lord Friday, November 18, 2022, at Owensboro Health Regional Hospital. Charles Dale Johnson was born August 23, 1972, in Owensboro to Charles Edward “Bill” and La Vonda Geary Johnson and was married to Christy Ann Markwell November 30, 2017. Charlie was a free spirit that enjoyed music, playing the guitar, and spending time with his friends.
Charlie was preceded in death by his father, Charlie “Bill” Johnson, and by an uncle, Haggie Johnson.
Survivors include his wife, Christy Markwell; a daughter, Hannah Johnson (Justin Nannie) of Livermore; three granddaughters, Lorelai Nannie, Madelynn Nannie, and DixieLeigh Nannie; his mother, La Vonda Pierce (Glenn) of Calhoun; two sisters, Delana Johnson of Island and Christina Frazier of Drakesboro; several cousins; and many friends.
A graveside service will be held at 2 p.m. Friday, November 25, 2022, at Island Baptist Cemetery, with the Rev. Mark Bradley officiating. There will be no public visitation.
Muster Funeral Homes, Calhoun Chapel is handling the arrangements for Charlie’s family.
The Charlie Johnson family requests that expressions of sympathy take the form of donations to the Charlie Johnson, Memorial Fund, C/O Muster Funeral Homes, P.O. Box 160, Calhoun, KY 42327.
