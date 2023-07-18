Charlie Joseph Horn, 72, of Owensboro, passed away Saturday, July 15, 2023, at Owensboro Health Regional Hospital. He was born Feb. 24, 1951, in Tennessee. Charlie was raised by his late grandparents, Myrtle and Bill Horn. Charlie was so very loved and will be missed dearly. He loved fishing, karaoke, playing golf, raising a garden, and spending time with his family. Charlie also enjoyed building things and was very talented in anything he did.
Surviving is his wife of 51 years, Patty; son, Steve Horn, and a daughter, Lori Horn, both of Owensboro; 11 grandchildren, Brittany, Justin, Brandon, Adam, Austin, Ashley, Aric, Jase, Autumn, Mikey, and London; two great-grandchildren, Kaylee and Kinsley, along with twins that have passed away, Kash May 5, 2020 and Kingston June 12, 2023; and a brother, Kenneth Horn, and wife, Debbie, of Reynolds Station.
Friends and family will have the opportunity to show their support of Charlie Joseph Horn at 2 p.m. Sunday, July 23, 2023, at the Amvets Post 75, 2600 West Second St., Owensboro.
Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory is in charge of the arrangements.
Messages and condolences to the family can be shared at www.glenncares.com.
