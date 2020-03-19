HAWESVILLE — Charles Porter Jackson, 75, of Hawesville, went to be with his Lord and Savior on Tuesday, March 17, 2020, at Perry County Memorial Hospital. He was born in Hawesville on April 24, 1944, to the late Ernest and Beatrice Craft Jackson. Charlie was a deacon and faithful member of Patesville Baptist Church. His love for Christ, the church, his wife and family were his most valued treasures. He was a brick mason and former jailor of Hancock County. Charlie was preceded in death by his brothers, Ernest D. Jackson, Freddie Jackson, Earl Jackson, Russell Jackson and Billy Jackson; and his sisters, Maxine Goatley and Ailene Roberts.
Survivors include his wife of 55 years, Elizabeth Jane Gray Jackson. They were married on Aug. 15, 1964. His sister, Georgia Mae. His four sons, Steve Jackson, Johnny (Sally) Jackson, Billy (Natalie) Jackson, Russell (Peyton) Jackson; Grandchildren, Lara (Joe) Hager, Jake (Sarah) Jackson, Courtney Schroader, Jessica (Jeremy) Owen, Luke (Samantha) Jackson, Vanessa (Seth) Calloway, Erica (Austin) Pulliam, Jonathan (Machaela) Jackson, Cameron Jackson (Papaws buddy), Jenna Jackson, Julia Jackson, Madelyn Jackson, Mallory Jackson, Samuel Trace Jackson and Chris McKinney (Alexandria); 20 great-grandchildren; several nieces and nephews; and several sisters- and brothers-in-law.
Charlie will be greatly missed by his family and loved ones but there is comfort and peace knowing now that he is walking with the Lord.
In compliance with health and public safety directives, the funeral arrangements for Mr. Jackson will be private. Burial will be in Clark-Young-Jackson Cemetery. The family request all donations be made to Patesville Baptist Church in memory of Charlie Jackson. Online condolences may be left for Charlie’s family at www.gibsonandsonfh.com.
Commented