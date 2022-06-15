HARTFORD — Charlie Smallwood, 85, of Hartford died Monday, June 13, 2022, under the care of Hospice of Ohio County. Charlie retired as a pull machine operator in the oil industry.
Survivors: wife,
Patricia Smallwood;
sons, Charles “Dean” Smallwood (Pamela Fuqua), Walter Smallwood (Roseanna Fulkerson), Anthony (Christine) Wolford, and Thomas Smallwood; daughter, Shirlyn Hoskins; and sister, Hazel Hamilton.
Service: 1 p.m. Thursday, June 16, 2022, at William L. Danks Funeral Home in Beaver Dam. Burial: Mount Moriah Cemetery in Hartford. Visitation: 10 a.m. until the time of the service Thursday at the funeral home.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of contributions to the Charlie Smallwood Memorial Fund, c/o William L. Danks Funeral Home, P.O. Box 407, Beaver Dam, KY 42320.
Online condolences may be left at www.danksfuneralhome.com.
