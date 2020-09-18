LIVERMORE — Charlie Wells, 77, of Livermore, went home to be with the Lord on Wednesday, Sept. 16, 2020, at Owensboro Health Regional Hospital. Charles Nolon Wells was born Sept. 3, 1943, in McLean County to the late Alex Franklin and Henrietta Carman Wells and was married to the former Janice Faye Green on Aug. 8, 1962. Charlie retired from the City of Livermore. He served as fire chief for the Livermore Fire Department for several years, served on the Livermore City Council and enjoyed spending time with both his family and friends, especially his grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
In addition to his parents, Charlie was preceded in death by his son, Charlie Wells Jr.
Survivors include his wife of 58 years, Janice Wells; two daughters, Lynn Wells (Katherine Tucker) of Livermore and Sharon Corbett (Kevin) of Cincinnati; four grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren; and a brother, Alex Franklin Wells of Vancouver, Washington.
Private family graveside services will be Friday at Buck Creek Baptist Cemetery in McLean County. There will be no public visitation. Muster Funeral Homes, Calhoun Chapel is handling the arrangements for Charlie’s family. Charlie’s services will be streamed live on www.musterfuneralhomes.com at 2 p.m. Friday.
The Charlie Wells family requests that expressions of sympathy take the form of donations to Livermore Fire Department, P.O. Box 279, Livermore, KY 42352.
