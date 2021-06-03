Hardinsburg — Charlie Williams, age 75 of Hardinsburg, died May 31, 2021, at Norton Audubon Hospital. He was an Air Force veteran and member of Garfield Cumberland Presbyterian Church. Charlie was a retired truck driver.
He is survived by his wife Janet Williams; 2 sons, Charlie Williams, Jr and Todd Williams; a Brother, Dick Williams; two sisters, Nan Wilkins and Patricia Baker.
Funeral: Garfield Cumberland Presbyterian Church on Friday, June 4, 2021 at 1 p.m. under the direction of Trent-Dowell Funeral Home.
Burial with military honors will be in the Garfield Cemetery in Garfield, KY
Visitation: the church on Friday after 9:30 a.m.
Expressions of sympathy: St. Jude Children’s Hospital.
Commented