Charlotte A. Hatfield, 60, of Owensboro, passed away Wednesday, Feb. 12, 2020, at her home. She was born July 28, 1959, in London to Forester and Wilma Caudill Helton. Charlotte enjoyed reading and working puzzles. She loved flowers — especially daisies — and working in her garden.
She is preceded in death by her father, Forester Helton.
She is survived by her sons, Billy Gene Hatfield III (Katie) and Ethan Forest Hatfield Sr. (Dennae); daughter Laura Lynn Hatfield (Stephen Hodges); mother Wilma Helton; 12 grandchildren, Zeke, Colton, Jacy, Carter, Peyton, Alexander, Noah, Leah, Zella, Abby, Ethan Jr. and Olivia; four brothers, Paul Helton (Vicki), Forester A. Helton (Thuy), Dennis Helton (A.J.) and David Helton; and several nieces, nephews and great-nieces and -nephews.
A memorial service will be 4 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 15, in the chapel at James H. Davis Funeral Home & Crematory. Visitation will be from noon to 4 p.m. Saturday at the funeral home.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of donations to Norton Children’s Hospital, 231 S. Chestnut St., Louisville, KY 40202.
Messages of condolence may be made at www.davisfuneralhome.com.
