Charlotte Ann Dixon, 72, of Owensboro, died Friday, April 3, 2020, while under the care of Hospice of Western Kentucky. She was born Aug. 16, 1947, in Owensboro to the late Larry and Dorothy Hagan. Charlotte was retired after 38 years from Western Kentucky University. She enjoyed all sports, especially UK basketball, reading, crocheting and playing piano. She is preceded in death by her brother, Larry Hagan Jr.
Survivors include her daughters, Meredith (Curtis) Craig and Jennifer Jackson; three grandchildren, Brittany Dixon, Ashlynn Dixon and Kennedy Jackson; and sister Judy (Dale) Rouse.
In compliance with health and public safety directives, private family services will be held at James H. Davis Funeral Home & Crematory.
Charlotte’s funeral services will be available for viewing on Monday at www.davisfuneralhome.com.
The family wishes to thank some special people in Charlotte’s life: To Pam Janoski, longtime friend who traveled through the peaks and valleys of life with her, to the caring physicians and staff of Drs. Jacob Hodskins, James Martin, Roger Hagerman, Tambarly McCoy and Miguel Lalama, to the nursing staff of Hospice and the Heartford House, to her WKU friends who were her second family and to Judy — you were her constant rock, unsung hero and unconditional sister, friend and confidant. You were the Thelma and Louise duo that took on the world!
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of donations to Hospice of Western Kentucky, 3419 Wathens Crossing, Owensboro, KY 42301.
Online messages of condolence may be left at www.davisfuneralhome.com.
