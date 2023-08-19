BOWLING GREEN — Charlotte Ann Ogden, 74, of Bowling Green, left this Earth to be with her Lord and Savior Friday, Aug. 4, 2023. She was surrounded by her loving family and two sons, who were holding her hands as she passed to her Heavenly home. Charlotte was born June 30, 1949, in Madisonville to her late parents, Rev. C.W. and Anna Lee Duncan. She graduated from Central City High School in 1967, attended Western Kentucky University where she received her undergraduate degree in elementary education in 1971, and obtained her master’s degree in music in 1972.
In 1972, she began her teaching career at Muhlenberg Central and Longest Elementary School in Powderly. Two years later, she became the piano instructor and church organist at Century Christian Church, a position she held for 11 years. In 1985, after receiving an endorsement to teach elementary school, she began teaching with Daviess County Public Schools until her retirement in 2017.
Charlotte developed a love of Christ and shared her parents’ passion for Jesus by serving Him through volunteerism and her gift of music. She was active in her two church homes, Century Christian Church and First Christian Church of Owensboro. She gave her time and used her musical talent to share the Gospel. She was an accomplished pianist and organist and was the choir director and an elder of Century Christian Church, where she worshiped until her retirement, after moving to Bowling Green to be closer to her sons and her grandchildren.
Above all things, Charlotte Ogden loved her Lord and her family. She represented those two things in every aspect of her life. She loved music, reading, and playing games of all types, especially when friends and family were involved. During her career in education, she brightened the lives of countless students with her humor and sarcasm and made learning fun for those around her. This included both her students and co-workers. Those who knew Charlotte knew her passion and love for her family, and this is what she held closest to her heart. Her never-ending love was felt in every get-together and phone call and was a constant in the world’s ever-changing tides. She exhibited Christ’s love in her words, actions, and hugs. She will forever be missed by family and friends, but most of all by her sons. We shall always be grateful, tearful, and joyful for her love, and the foundation she left with us to be good men.
She is survived by her two sons, Charles Benjamin Ogden, and his wife, Abby Webb Ogden, and Mathew Nathaniel Ogden; beloved grandchildren, Anna Josephine Ogden, Layla Grace Ogden, Charles Webb Ogden, Brayden Zane Ogden, and Barker Benjamin Ogden, who knew her as “Grancy”; and brother, Dennis Duncan, and his wife, Teresa Duncan.
A celebration of life will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 26, 2023, at First Christian Church in Owensboro. Interment will follow in the Western Kentucky Columbarium. Visitation is 9 a.m. until the time of the service Saturday, Aug. 26, 2023, at the church.
Care by Cone Funeral Home in Bowling Green.
Expressions of sympathy may be made to the following, First Christian Church Legacy Fund, College Heights Foundation, or Western Kentucky University, 1703 Chestnut St., Bowling Green, KY 42101.
