CENTRAL CITY — Charlotte Ann Pendley (Tanner), 67, of Central City, died on Oct. 5, 2022.
She is survived by her daughter Stacy Pendley (Robbie Smith), granddaughter Harley Smith, grandson Matt Smith (Kiyomi), sister Lisa Bratcher (Mike) and Mona Tanner, brothers Alton Basco (Reba), Brandy Tanner and Mike Tanner, several nieces, nephews, great nieces and nephews.
Funeral services: 2 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 12 at Tucker Funeral Home in Central City. Burial: Rose Hill Cemetery. Visitation: 5 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 11 at the funeral home.
