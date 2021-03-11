Charlotte “Ann” Scott, 83, of Owensboro, went to be with her Lord and Savior Saturday, March 6, 2021, under the care of Hospice of Western Kentucky. Born April 11, 1937, in McLean County to the late Dewey Haynes and Lou Theresa Bivens, Ann was the oldest of seven children and, as a result, learned early to care for her younger siblings. Ann and her husband, Gene, lived in northwest Indiana for 30 years, where they raised their family and developed many close friendships.
In 1986, they moved back to Kentucky to pursue their dream of owning a farm. They settled in Glenville, a community she thoroughly enjoyed. Ann became a devoted member of Glenville Baptist Church, where she was involved in children’s ministry, shut-in visitation and support of the missions program. Ann loved taking care of her home and baking, best known for her Poppy Seed Cake, a secret family recipe. She was a very selfless, giving person with a beautiful smile who enjoyed shopping, square dancing and traveling back to northwest Indiana to visit family and good friends, Donnie and Shirley Smith.
In addition to her parents, Ann also was preceded in death by her husband, Eugene Scott, in 2012; and sisters Shirlene Dant and Joyce Hill.
Ann leaves behind to cherish her memory her two daughters, Debbie Hudson of Highland, Indiana, and Julie Scott of Calhoun; and son Larry Scott and wife Ruby of Owensboro. She was lovingly known as “Nanny” by her three grandchildren, Leslie Hasamear (Denny), Garrett Scott and Jaclyn Hudson; and four great-grandchildren, Morgan, Jack, R.J. and Bobby. Ann will also be remembered by her brothers, Ronnie Bivens and Donnie Bivens (Marsha); sisters Sandy Donahoo (Dennis) and Bonnie Bivens; and many nieces and nephews.
The family would like to extend a special thanks to David, Rhonda, Cathy, Chereen and many others for the love and care they provided to Ann.
Visitation for Ann will be from 11 a.m. until 1:30 p.m. Friday at Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory, followed by a funeral service with limited attendance. A private burial will be in Calhoun Cemetery. Those attending the visitation and funeral service shall be within current health and safety directives. Family and friends shall wear appropriate personal protective masks and social distance. For visitation, please enter at the Triplett Street side of the building.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of contributions to Alzheimer’s Association, 225 N. Michigan Ave., Fl. 17, Chicago, IL 60601. Condolences for the family of Ann Scott may be left at www.glenncares.com.
Commented