Charlotte Ann Tanner, 65, of Owensboro, passed away Friday, Feb. 12, 2021, after a long illness. She was born April 9, 1955, in Henderson to the late Alney Charles Tanner and Barbara Septer Tanner Arflack. She was of the Baptist faith and a member of Lewis Lane Baptist Church. Charlotte enjoyed doing needlework, watching old Westerns, spending time with her family and being an honorary second grandmother to her only great-niece. She was an avid UK Wildcats fan and never missed a basketball or football game.
Charlotte dedicated nearly 40 years of her life to the Kentucky State Police. She began her career at Post 16 in Henderson as only the second female dispatcher in the Commonwealth of Kentucky. When she retired more than 27 years later, she was the radio room supervisor. After her retirement, she rejoined KSP as a communications instructor at the State Police Academy and spent another eight years in that capacity. While there, she completely wrote and designed the training for communications for the state. After leaving her full-time position as an instructor, she continued to work for KSP on a part-time basis until her health would no longer allow.
She is survived by her two sisters, Terri (Kevin) Bolin and Pamela Archambeau; nephews and nieces Grant (Lyra) Nicholson-Sauls, Alyxandria (Jacob) Perry, Courtney (Jordan) Voyles, Jesse Adkins and Allison Bolin; and one great-niece, Evelyn Rose Voyles.
Due to the pandemic, the family has chosen to not hold a memorial service, and the burial will be private. James H. Davis Funeral Home & Crematory is in charge of arrangements.
We ask that expressions of sympathy take the form of donations to KSP’s Trooper Island (859-358-0903), the American Cancer Society or any charity of your choice.
