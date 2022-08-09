EVANSVILLE, IN — Charlotte H. (Howard) Eckert, 75, of Newburgh, Indiana passed peacefully Friday, August 5, 2022, at Linda E. White Hospice House with family by her side.
Charlotte was born September 2, 1946, in Whitesville to Cyrille Howard and Margurite (Shively) Howard. She was a Graduate of St. Mary of the Woods High School of Whitesville. Charlotte was a member of St. John the Baptist Catholic Church of Newburgh. She was also a member of the American Legion Auxiliary Post #44 and YAYA Local 215 Club. Charlotte was a wonderful and loving wife and mother who enjoyed spending quality time with her family. She will be dearly missed but her legacy will continue to live on in the hearts of all who loved her.
Charlotte was preceded in death by her parents, Cyrille and Margurite Howard; sisters, Ida Mae Allen and Janie Foss; and brothers, Frank Howard, Darrell Howard, Walter Howard, and Kevin Howard.
Charlotte is survived by her loving husband of 56 years, Robert M. “Mike” Eckert; daughter, Lisa McCormick (Eric) of Noblesville, Indiana; son, Brad Eckert (Susanne) of Elm Grove, Wisconsin; sister, Nelda Grant (Gary) of Philpot; brothers, Shelby Howard (Kay) of Whitesville, Russell Howard of Owensboro, and Leslie Howard (Susie) of Philpot; sisters-in-law, Becky Howard of Newburgh, Indiana and Nancy Howard of Philpot; grandchildren, Jacob McCormick (Claire), Mitchell McCormick, Morgan Eckert, and Grace Eckert; and many nieces, nephews, and extended family members.
The funeral service will be held at 10 a.m. Tuesday, August 9, 2022, at Boone Funeral Home East Chapel — A Family Tradition Funeral Home, 5330 Washington Ave., with Father Claude “Dusty” Burns officiating. A private burial will be in Rose Hill Cemetery of Newburgh, Indiana. Visitation will be from 2 to 7 p.m. Monday, August 8, 2022, at Boone Funeral Home East Chapel.
Memorial Contributions may be made to Charlotte’s favorite charity: St. Jude Children’s Hospital at 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
Boone Funeral Home is honored to serve the family of Charlotte H. Eckert. Condolences may be made to the family online at boonefuneralhome.net.
