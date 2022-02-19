Charlotte Jane Bradley, 89, of Owensboro, passed away on February 16, 2022. She was born on August 31, 1932, in Owensboro, to the late William Harold and Charlotte Girvin Farris. Jane was a member of St. John United Methodist Church, the Daughters of the American Revolution, White Shrine, where she was a past Worthy High Priestess, and the Order of the Eastern Star. In her spare time, she enjoyed crocheting. She was an incredible cook and a very creative and resourceful individual.
Along with her parents, Jane is preceded in death by her husband, William Ralph Bradley; her infant son, Gregory Wayne Bradley; and her sister, Ruth F. Adkins.
She is survived by her children, Helen Ruth Bradley and Duncan Ralph Bradley; her special nephew, whom she thought of as a son, Lester (Andi) Adkins; and many nieces and nephews.
Service will be at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, February 23, 2022, at Haley McGinnis Funeral Home and Crematory. Burial to follow at Rosehill Elmwood Cemetery. Visitation will be from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Tuesday, February 22, 2022, at Haley McGinnis Funeral Home and Crematory and prior to the funeral service from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. on Wednesday, February 23, 2022, at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy may take the form of charitable donations made payable to Hospice of Western Kentucky, 3419 Wathen’s Crossing, Owensboro, KY 42301. Envelopes will be available at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy may take the form of charitable donations made payable to Hospice of Western Kentucky, 3419 Wathen's Crossing, Owensboro, KY 42301. Envelopes will be available at the funeral home.
