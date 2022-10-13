Charlotte Jean Conder, 79, of Owensboro, passed away Monday, October 10, 2022, at Hermitage Care and Rehabilitation Center. She was born April 2, 1943, in Daviess County to the late Archie and Fordie Lindsey Brown. Charlotte retired from Fields Packing Co. and was a member of Ridgewood Baptist Church. She was very devoted to her faith, loved her family very much, and enjoyed making crafts.
Charlotte was also preceded in death by her husband, Joe Mack Conder, August 7, 2006, and a grandson, Maclin Conder, in 1993.
Surviving is her daughter, Denise C. Conder of Owensboro; her son, Mark W. Conder, and wife, Peggy, of San Antonio, Texas; two grandsons, Caleb and Jacob Conder of San Antonio, Texas; and several nieces and nephews.
Visitation and graveside services for Charlotte will be private. The burial will be in Owensboro Memorial Gardens.
Memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude’s Research Hospital for Children, Memorial Program, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
