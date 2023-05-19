Charlotte “Jenny” Isbill, 68, of Owensboro, passed away Wednesday, May 17, 2023, at Owensboro Health Regional Hospital. She was born Dec. 7, 1954, in Daviess County to the late Walter Louis, Sr. and Mary Ernestine (Gerteisen) Isbill. Charlotte loved God and prayed for everyone. Every time you would leave after a visit she would say to you “you are my family and I love you in my heart and God loves you in his heart too. I will be praying for you.”
She had a heart made of gold and her laughter was all her own. She shook when she giggled, all the way down to her toes. Charlotte was also quick to let you know if she was upset or hurting but was soon to calm down with loving words of comfort and accepted her burdens and pain with prayer, music, and happy thoughts. She would light up like a Christmas tree when she got gifts, especially money. Charlotte liked having money in her purse at all times. She never understood the value of money but she sure knew you needed it to buy stuff. Charlotte was our angel on Earth and now, our angel in Heaven.
Mother’s dying words were, “Please take care of our Charlotte until Dad and I see her again in Heaven.” Well, that day has come and now they are all together. Charlotte loved country and gospel music. She would often sing by herself but wanted us all to sing “Silver Hair Daddy of Mine” with her. We will miss her. She was witty and loved to tell jokes. She would often say to someone who teased her that they looked like a hamburger, or your legs look like chicken legs and burst with laughter. Charlotte was loving, and kind and thought about others before herself. She loved God and prayed for everyone.
In addition to her parents, Charlotte was preceded in death by a brother, Joseph E. Isbill; three sisters, Mary Roby, Theresa Settles, and Mary Bernadette Isbill; two brothers-in-law, John Roby and Bob Settles; and two infant siblings.
She is survived by her siblings, Walter Isbill, Jr. (Mary), Tommy Isbill (Kathy Druen), Elizabeth Johnson (Tom), Nancy Meisenhelder (Steve), and Robert Isbill (Melody); as well as several nieces and nephews, and great-nieces and nephews.
The funeral Mass for Charlotte will be 10 a.m. Saturday, May 20, 2023, at St. William’s Catholic Church with burial following St. William’s Catholic Church Cemetery. Visitation is 3 to 7 p.m. Friday at Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory and 9 a.m. until the time of the Mass Saturday at the church.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of contributions to Hospice & Palliative Care of Western Kentucky, 3419 Wathens Crossing, Owensboro, KY 42301 or to the Mary Carrico Catholic School, 9546 KY-144, Philpot, KY 42366.
Memories and condolences for the family of Charlotte may be left at www.glenncares.com.
