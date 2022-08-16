CENTRAL CITY — Charlotte Joyce Morris, 67, of Central City died on Aug. 13, 2022, at Baptist Health Deaconess in Madisonville. She was a homemaker and a member of Powderly Holiness Church in Powderly.
Survivors: husband, Donald Morris; children, Chad (Stephanie) Morris, Brent (Candice) Morris, Lesley (Ricky) Phelps, Kendra (Daniel) Bennett, and Erica (Brandon) Bryne; brother, Tony (Debbie) Daniel; half-sister, Regina Kay Daniel; and half-brother, Austin Daniel.
Service: 11 a.m. Wednesday, August 17, 2022, at Powderly Holiness Church, Powderly. Burial: Fairmount Cemetery, Central City. Visitation: From 5 to 8 p.m. Tuesday at Powderly Holiness Church.
Arrangements are made by Tucker Funeral Home.
Commented