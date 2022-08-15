CENTRAL CITY — Charlotte Joyce Morris, 67, of Central City died on Aug. 13, 2022, at Baptist Health Deaconess in Madisonville. She was a homemaker and a member of Powderly Holiness Church in Powderly.
Survivors include her husband Donald Morris, children Chad (Stephanie) Morris, Brent (Candice) Morris, Lesley (Ricky) Phelps, Kendra (Daniel) Bennett, and Erica (Brandon) Bryne, 26 grandchildren, eight great-grandchildren, brother Tony (Debbie) Daniel, half-sister Regina Kay Daniel, and half-brother Austin Daniel.
Service: 11 a.m. Wednesday at Powderly Holiness Church, Powderly. Burial: Fairmount Cemetery, Central City. Visitation: From 5-8 p.m. Tuesday at Powderly Holiness Church.
Arrangements are made by Tucker Funeral Home.
