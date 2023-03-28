Charlotte “Kay” Lee, 61, of Owensboro, passed away Saturday, Mar. 25, 2023, at Deaconess Gateway in Newburgh, Indiana. She was born Feb. 14, 1962, in Owensboro to the late Benjamin Campbell, Sr. and Ida Bohler Campbell.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, James V. Lee, and several siblings.
She is survived by a daughter, Tara Lee; two brothers, Michael Campbell (Sandy) and David Campbell (Wilma); three sisters, Rebecca Baughn, Martha Hardesty, and Stella Hays; and several nieces and nephews.
The funeral service will be 2 p.m. Friday, Mar. 31, 2023, at James H. Davis Funeral Home and Crematory. Burial will follow in Pleasant Grove Cemetery in Sorgho. Visitation is from 11 a.m. until the time of the service Friday at the funeral home.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of donations to Daniel Pitino Shelter, 501 Walnut St., Owensboro, KY 42301.
Online messages of condolence may be made at www.davisfuneralhome.com.
Commented