Charlotte L. Scott Glass Walker, 72, of Owensboro, passed away Sunday, Oct. 25, 2020, at Owensboro Health Regional Hospital. She was born March 2, 1948, in Chicago to the late Andrew Scott and Margaret Whitney Scott. Charlotte enjoyed playing games, working puzzles and crossword puzzles, but most of all, she adored her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her first husband, David Glass; son Steven J. Glass; and brother George Scott.
Survivors include her husband of 20 years, Daniel T. Walker; daughter Christine Glass (Danny Moore); three sons, David Glass, John Walker and Rick Riley (Annie); five grandchildren, Amber Kundert (Corey), Nathan Riley, Shawna Riley, Alyssa Glass and Ashleigh Singleton (Rob); sister Barbara Scott; and several great-grandchildren.
Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Wednesday at James H. Davis Funeral Home & Crematory. There will be no service. Burial will be in Pleasant Grove Cemetery.
The number of those attending the visitation shall be within current health and safety directives. Family and friends shall wear appropriate personal protective masks.
Online messages of condolence may be made at www.davisfuneralhome.com.
Commented