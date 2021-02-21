Charlotte Lee Jones, 74, of Owensboro, passed away Tuesday, Feb. 16, 2021, at Owensboro Health Regional Hospital. Born Dec. 31, 1946, in Daviess County to the late Hubert and Dorothy Midkiff, Charlotte was employed at Our Lady of Mercy Hospital then the Cigar Factory before she retired from Kentron after over 30 years. She loved doing crafts and served her church by making center pieces for various events. She was a devoted member of Owensboro Christian Church. Charlotte loved to travel places with her husband and best friend, Joyce McKinney. She loved being with her family, especially her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
In addition to her parents, Charlotte also was preceded in death by her husband, Truman Jones, in 1997; their infant son, Truman Jones Jr., in 1965; and also her sister, Mary Hill.
Those left to cherish her memory include her two daughters, Tina Marie Leisure and husband Cardell of Hartford and Sherry Lynn Clark and husband Dale of Owensboro; four grandchildren, Corey Leisure (Krista), Megan Peck (Kevin), Casey Leisure and Cody Clark (Megan); five and a half great-grandchildren, Maddison Peck, Abagail Peck, Karina Leisure, Caiden Leisure, Scarlett Clark and one on the way; and best friends Joyce McKinney and Nelda Bickwermert.
The family will receive those who would like to pay their respects from 10 to 11:30 a.m. Saturday at Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory followed by a memorial service with limited attendance.
Those attending the visitation and/or memorial service shall be within current health and safety directives. Family and friends shall wear appropriate personal protective masks and social distance. For visitation, please enter the doors near the flagpole on the Breckenridge Street side of the building.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of contributions to American Kidney Fund, 11921 Rockville Pike, Suite 300 Rockville, MD 20852.
Condolences may be left at www.glenncares.com.
