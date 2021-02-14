Charlotte Moseley, 75, of Ensor, passed away Thursday, Feb. 11, 2021, surrounded by her loving family at Owensboro Health Regional Hospital. She was born June 24, 1945, in Owensboro to the late William A. and Colleen Moore Swank. Charlotte enjoyed playing games with her mother when she was younger, watching UK basketball, riding in the special wagon behind their horses that her husband Roy made for her and really loved her family and spending time with them.
Along with her parents, she was also preceded in death by two sisters, Brenda Wilkins and Shirley Bullington; and a brother, George Swank.
Charlotte is survived by her husband of 48 years, Roy Moseley; a daughter, Carol Moseley; a son, Jason (Barbara) Moseley; two grandchildren, Allison Moseley and Zakkary Moseley; five special grand-puppies; three sisters, Barbara Swank, Connie Welborn and Deborah Daugherty; a brother, Donnie Swank; several nieces and nephews; and a very special dear aunt, Virginia Boyd.
Care by Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of contributions to the American Cancer Society.
Memories and condolences for the family of Charlotte Moseley may be left at www.glenncares.com.
