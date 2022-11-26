PRINCETON — Charlotte R. Hendricks Dukes, 76, of Princeton, passed away Wednesday, November 23, 2022, under hospice care. Charlotte was born April 29, 1946, to the late Fred, Sr. and Mary Ruth Noe Hendricks. She was a member of Second Baptist Church in Greenville. Her family was always first, but she also loved to garden flowers and vegetables. She also loved music and cooking, especially whenever there was a crowd.
Charlotte is survived by six daughters, Lisa Russel (Ron) of Mt. Juliet, Tennessee, Kim Comer (Scott) of Smyrna, Tennessee, Sheri Bullock (Donnie) of Smyrna, Tennessee, Nikki Kinsolving (Kevin) of Calvert City, Marisa Bragg (Don) of Princeton, and Lauren George of Smyrna, Tennessee; two step-daughters, Tammy Thompson (Scott) of Bowling Green and Kimberly Siebelink (Mike) of Grand Rapids, Michigan; two step-sons, Don Dukes (Judy) of Bowling Green and Will Dukes (Kelly) of Greenville; three sisters, Marie Hendricks (E.W.) of Madisonville, Barbara Madewell of Owensboro, and Pauline Almon of Herndon; sixteen grandchildren; and several great-grandchildren.
In addition to her parents, Charlotte was proceeded in death by her husband, William “Keith” Dukes; sister, Freddie Hendricks; and brothers, Fred Hendricks, Jr., John Hendricks, Tim Hendricks, and Mark Hendricks.
The funeral service will be held at noon Monday, November 28, 2022, at Morgan’s Funeral Home in Princeton, with Charlotte’s grandson, Bro. Lukas Comer, officiating. Burial will follow in Cave Springs Cemetery in Muhlenberg County. Visitation will be 10 a.m. until the time of the service Monday at the funeral home.
Charitable donations may be made in Charlotte’s memory to Lewy Body Dementia Association, 912 Killian Hill Road SW, Suite 202C, Atlanta, GA 30047 or online at www.lbda.org.
You may light a candle or leave a message for the family at www.morgansfuneralhome.com.
Commented