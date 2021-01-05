GRANDVIEW, Ind. — Charlotte S. Biggs, 77, of Grandview, Indiana died on Saturday, Jan. 2, 2021, at Owensboro Health Regional Hospital in Owensboro.
Charlotte was a member of Mt. Zion United Methodist Church, and had worked at Key Associates in Rockport.
Survivors include by her husband, George Biggs; children, Dawn Bell, Chuck Biggs; and siblings, Bob Anderson, and Darlene Meredith.
Service: 1 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 5, 2021, at Boultinghouse Funeral Home in Rockport, Indiana. Burial: New Hope Cemetery in Grandview, Indiana. Visitation: From 10 a.m. until 1 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 5, 2021, at the funeral home.
Memorial contributions: American Lung Association and Dementia Society of America.
