ROUND ROCK, Texas — Charlotte Sanders, of Round Rock, Texas, passed away April 3, 2021, at home. Born Oct. 12, 1927, in Whitesville to the late William A. and Alma Baugh Probus, Charlotte was a member of Whitesville Baptist Church until she moved to Owensboro in 1957.
As a member of Seven Hills Baptist Church, Charlotte was the church pianist. Later joining Third Baptist Church, she taught the young married adult women’s Sunday school class for many years and was active in the WMU. Charlotte was a lifetime member of the Epsilon Sigma Alpha International Sorority and was a charter member of the Alpha Omega Chapter in Owensboro, where she held every office multiple times. She was active at all levels of ESA, serving in many offices including president of the Owensboro City Council and Kentucky State Convention, and she served on the South East Conference and as the corresponding secretary of the International Convention.
Always active in the community, Charlotte was a volunteer for United Way, the League of Women Voters, Salvation Army and many other organizations. She was the president of the American Cancer Society’s Owensboro Chapter for many years and active at the state level. She also served on the board of directors at the Opportunity Center.
Charlotte was preceded in death by her husband, Charles V. Flint; sons William Patrick Tooley and Michael Franklin Tooley; siblings William Keith Probus, the Rev. Denzil Griffith Probus, James Isaac Probus, Anna Mae Probus and Clarence Probus; and son-in-law Dennis G. Mills.
She is survived by her husband, Max Sanders of Round Rock, Texas; daughters Ann Gaynell Tooley of Berea and Sharon Jane Roll (Tom) of Mason, Ohio; and a host of grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews and cousins.
A service with limited attendance will take place Saturday at Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory located at 900 Old Hartford Road, Owensboro, KY 42303.
The number of those attending the funeral service for Mrs. Tooley shall be within current health and safety directives. Family and friends shall wear appropriate personal protective masks and enter the doors near the chapel on the Breckenridge Street side of the building.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of contributions to the American Cancer Society.
Memories and condolences may be left for the family at www.glenncares.com.
