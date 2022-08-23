HAWESVILLE — Charlotte Wathen Edge, 73, of Hawesville, passed away Sunday, August 21, 2022, while under the care of Hospice of Western Kentucky at the Heartford House. She was born in Knottsville May 5, 1949, to the late Edward Gerald and Josephine Marie Mills Wathen. Charlotte was of the Catholic faith. She loved spending time with her grandbabies and working in her flower bed.
Charlotte was preceded in death by three siblings, Peggy, Patsy, and Darrell.
Survivors include her daughter, Brittany (Jaylon) Hayden; sons, Bill (Tish) Edge, Chuck Edge, Shawn (Jessica) Edge, and Andrew Edge; grandchildren, Kaegan Edge, Kenleigh Edge, Wyatt Edge, Jazlyn Edge, Jaxie Edge, Thomas Edge, Jaden Cheatwood, Ashley Laswell, Justin VanCleave, and Allen Clunie; great-grandchildren, Malaki, Kendall, and Niecie; siblings, Mickey Wathen, Diane Lovell, David Wathen, Kenny Wathen, and Jeanie French, along with several nieces and nephews.
The funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, August 25, 2022, at Gibson & Son Funeral Home, Hawesville Chapel, with the burial following in Mt. Calvary Cemetery. Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Wednesday and from 9 a.m. until the time of the service Thursday at the funeral home.
Memorial contributions may be made to the family to help offset funeral expenses.
