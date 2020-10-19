Charmaine Baird Williams, 81, of Owensboro, passed away on Saturday, Oct. 17, 2020, at her home. She was born on July 27, 1939, in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, to the late Charles and Marian Ramsey. She was retired from the Kentucky State Court System as a Trial Commissioner and was the first female judge in Daviess County. Charmaine attended South Hampton Baptist Church and was a KY Colonel.
She is preceded in death by her first husband of 32 years, Lee R. Baird; and grandson, Austin Pendley.
Survivors include her husband of 27 years, Clark Williams; daughters, Bonnie (Joe) Watson, Soni Watkins; step-daughters, Nikki (Jack) Hayden, Denise (Malcolm) Howard, Cherie Gambrel, and Gina Lanham; 17 grandchildren; Brian Watson, Terri Brown, Jordan Watkins, Ryan Watkins, Jeremy Hayden, Jonathon Hayden, Melissa Bickett, Brittany Mattingly, Haley Lashbrook, Braxton Howard, Lexis Lambert, Landon Griffin, Laci Griffin, Courtney Gambrel, Cameron Gambrel, Skylar Lanham, Wesley Jourdain; and 18 great-grandchildren; and sister, Wendy (Jake) Heitzenrader.
Private graveside service will be held at Rosehill Cemetery. James H. Davis Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
