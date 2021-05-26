Charmin Renee Barnett Gray, 52, of Owensboro, passed away Wednesday, May 19, 2021, at her home. She was born Jan. 17, 1969, in Albany, Georgia, to the late James and Brenda Reeks Barnett. Renee graduated in 1987 from Apollo High School. She loved her friends and their children.
She is survived by two brothers, Ryan Barnett and Richard Barnett; niece Shelby Naef; cousins Fonda Reeks Oden and Paula Harrington; and aunts Sharon Reeks and Martha Reeks.
Memorial service will be 4 p.m. Friday in the chapel at James H. Davis Funeral Home & Crematory. Visitation will be from 3 to 4 p.m. Friday at the funeral home.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of donations to the Renee Gray Memorial Fund, c/o James H. Davis Funeral Home, 3009 Frederica St., Owensboro, KY 42301 or at www.davisfuneral
Online messages of condolence may be made at www.davisfuneralhome.com.
