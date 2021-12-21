SACRAMENTO — Chase Emmett Oglesby, infant son of Andrew and Charity Oglesby, went to be with our Lord on Saturday, December 11, 2021. Chase laughed and smiled his way throughout his five months here on Earth, bringing so much joy and happiness to those around him. He was such a blessing to everyone, and was loved beyond words.
He is survived by his parents, Andrew and Charity Oglesby; grandparents, Clay and Cindy Reynolds, Barbara Oglesby, and Rodney Oglesby Jr.; and great-grandparents, Rodney and Sue Oglesby Sr., Floyd Ashby, and Robert “Bobby” and Ruby Pierce.
Graveside funeral services will be Wednesday, December 22, 2021, at 11 a.m. at Bethlehem Cemetery in Bremen, with Bro. Danny Greene officiating, assisted by Bro. Robert Pierce Jr. Burial to follow. Tucker Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Online condolences may be made at www.tucker
