Chasity Annette Shelton, 47, of Owensboro, died Monday, October 3, 2022. She worked at Five Star Food Service in customer service and data entry.
Survivors: husband, Chalos Shelton; children, Corey Thomas, Aleah (Rodney) James, Makayla Shelton, and Trey Shelton; parents, John Dant Thomas and Ann Fleming Thomas Askins; and brothers, Jeff Fleming and Joseph Thomas.
Service: 3 p.m. Saturday, October 8, 2022, at Resurrection Cemetery. Burial will follow. Visitation: 11 a.m. until 2:30 p.m. Saturday at Haley McGinnis Funeral Home & Crematory.
