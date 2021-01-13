CENTERTOWN — Chaylin Ray Cowles, 24, of Centertown, died Monday, Jan. 11, 2021, at Owensboro Health Regional Hospital. He was employed by Century Aluminum.
Survivors include his wife, Chelsie Cowles; daughters Addison Decker, Marley Cowles and baby Cowles on the way; mother Ronnie Schroader; father Jeremey Cowles; sister Elizabeth Givens; brother Nick Templeton; maternal grandparents, Anna and Bob Morrow and Billy and Brenda Schroader; and paternal grandfather Ray Cowles.
Celebration of life: 1 to 4 p.m. Saturday at Horse Branch General Baptist Church.
Expressions of sympathy: The Cowles Children Fund, c/o Stacy Embry, 79 Ceralvo Lane, Rockport, KY 42369.
