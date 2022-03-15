Cherill Nix, 56, of Owensboro, passed away on Sunday, March 13, 2022, at Owensboro Health Regional Hospital. She was born August 4, 1965, in East Chicago, Indiana to the late Elmo C. and Jennie Mae Baize. Cherill was a member of the Restoration Church in Owensboro. She had worked for 20 years as a mortgage loan originator at U.S. Bank. She was hard-working and headstrong. Cherill loved her family and friends, especially her grandson, Kaden.
Surviving is her two children, Kayla Nix and Charles Nix, both of Owensboro; her grandson, Kaden Davis of Owensboro; her siblings, Deborah Sweeney and husband Danny of Ohio County, Barbara Hagan and husband Billy of Owensboro, and Robert Baize and wife Kim of Beaver Dam; and several nieces and nephews.
Graveside services and burial will be at 2:30 p.m. on Thursday, March 17, at the Ezell Family Cemetery near Cromwell. Visitation will be from 3 p.m. until 7 p.m. on Wednesday and from 11 a.m. until 12:30 p.m. Thursday followed by sharing and prayers at Glenn Funeral Home & Crematory.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Restoration Church. The mailing address for contributions is 1805 McCreary Avenue, Owensboro, KY 42301.
