CENTRAL CITY — Cherry Dimple Brewer, 86, of Central City, died Thursday, Aug. 31, 2023, at 8 p.m. at Owensboro Health Muhlenberg Community Hospital in Greenville. Ms. Brewer was born May 25, 1937, in Muhlenberg County. She was a member of First Baptist Church of Central City. Her church was important to her and she spent much time reading her Bible. She started working as the dental office manager for her husband in 1961 and ended her career with her children in 2000. She enjoyed taking care of her patients. She was also a KY Colonel. She loved her family, children, and grandchildren, and going on family vacations.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Dr. James Brewer, Sr.; brothers, Earl Bruce, Ray Bruce, Archie Bruce, and James “Bo” Bruce; and sisters, Hazel Bobbit, Audie Worrell, Betty Davis, and Alice Sparks.
She is survived by her four children, Patricia (Jackie) Perkins, Dr. Susie (Kevin) Hunt, Teresa (Denny) Pendley, and Dr. Jimmy (Tina) Brewer; grandchildren, Dr. Jack (Tiffany) Perkins, James (Teresa) Perkins, Jenna (Kaleb) Payton, Kirsten (Aaron) Poore, Katelyn (Andrew) Hart, Kristen (Nick) Huff, Mackenzie Brewer, and Bailey Brewer; great-grandchildren, Alissa Perkins, Nolan Perkins, Ricky Morales, Jay Payton, Audrey Payton, Hunter Poore, and Eli Hart; sister, Erie Warner (Bob); and sisters-in-law, Sue Bruce and Karen “Jo” Bruce.
The funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 3, 2023, at Tucker Funeral Home in Central City, with Dr. Chase Thompson officiating. Burial will be in Mt. Pisgah Cemetery. Visitation is 10 a.m. until the time of the service Sunday at the funeral home.
The family would like to give a special thanks to Dr. Barnard Buchanan and Premier Medical Care throughout the years; personal caregivers, Jane Smith, Sharon Wilson, and Patty Rodriguez; and the staff at Greenville Nursing and Rehab.
Online condolences may be made at www.tuckerfuneralhomes.com.
