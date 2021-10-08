ROCKPORT, Ind. — Cherryl L. Leslie, 67, of Rockport, Indiana, died Wednesday, Oct. 6, 2021, at Ascension St. Vincent. She retired as the assistant manager of Circle S.
Survivors include her children, Angie Gunter, Charles Nix, Crissy Kirchgessner, Luke Leslie, Jon Leslie and Eric Leslie; her mother, Christine Nix; and her siblings, Karen Simmons and Dannie Fisher.
Service: 11 a.m. Monday at Boultinghouse Funeral Home, Rockport, Indiana. Burial: Sunset Hill Cemetery. Visitation: From 2 to 8 p.m. Sunday and after 9 a.m. Monday.
Memorial contributions: Multiple Sclerosis Research at msfocus.org.
