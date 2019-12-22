EVANSVILLE -- Cheryl Ann (Peters) Reiter, 68, of Evansville, passed away at 5:11 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 19, 2019, at Deaconess Gateway Hospital.
Cheryl was born Aug. 6, 1951, in Owensboro, to the late Lincoln Urile and Mary Jane (Parrott)) Peters. She graduated from Owensboro High School in 1969 and graduated from Dallas Fashion Merchandising College. Cheryl worked as a homemaker, preschool teacher, and a manager in women's fashion. She loved children, and she enjoyed needlework, the beach and swimming. Cheryl especially loved spending time with her family and grandchildren.
Cheryl is survived by her loving husband of 44 years, Rick Reiter; sons John Reiter (Julie), of North Granby, Connecticut, and David Reiter (Amber), of Evansville; sister Martha O'Bryan (Stephen), of Owensboro; and grandchildren Jack Reiter, Ava Reiter, Link Reiter and Mason Reiter.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 28, at Boone Funeral Home East Chapel -- a family tradition funeral home, 5330 Washington Ave., with Dr. Greg Faulls officiating. Burial will be in Owensboro Memorial Gardens in Owensboro.
Friends may visit from 3 p.m. until 7 p.m. Friday, Dec. 27, and from 10 a.m. until service time Saturday, Dec. 28, at Boone Funeral Home East Chapel.
Memorial contributions may be made to Red Door Church at 3601 Washington Ave., Evansville, IN 47714.
Condolences may be made to the family online at boonefuneralhome.net.
Commented