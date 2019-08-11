HENDERSON -- Cheryl Claycomb Hodges Damron, 73, of Henderson, passed away Friday, Aug. 9, 2019, at Redbanks Skilled Nursing Center. Born Nov. 22, 1945, in Dallas to the late Edgar and Bernice Chappell Boswell, Cheryl was employed in the banking industry and retired from BB&T after 30 years. She was an energetic, colorful and strong individual who was known for her generosity. Cheryl delighted in music and was a pianist for several churches. She enjoyed her cats, knitting and crocheting and shopping.
In addition to her parents, Ms. Damron also was preceded in death by her husband, Gerald Wallace Hodges; and daughter Heather Claycomb.
Those left to cherish her memory include her son, Michael Claycomb, and a daughter, Michelle Spinks (Danny), both of Owensboro; four grandchildren, Michael, Madison and Dakota Spinks and Landon Claycomb; brothers Larry Boswell (Rachel), Gene Boswell (Charlene) and Bill Boswell (Evon) all of Lewisport; a sister, Cathy Boswell (Chuck Webster) of Henderson; and several nieces and nephews.
The funeral service for Cheryl will be 6 p.m. Monday at Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory where visitation will be from 2 p.m. until the time of service. A private burial will be in Rosehill Cemetery.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of contributions to the Association for Frontotemporal Degeneration, Radnor Station Building 2, Suite 320, 290 King of Prussia Road, Radnor, PA 19087.
Memories and condolences for the family of Cheryl may be left at www.glenncares.com.
Commented