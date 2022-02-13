Cheryl Lynn Leblanc, 60, of Mayfield, died Feb. 11, 2022, at Murray Calloway County Hospital.
Cheryl is survived by two daughters, Jennifer Cayce, Aimee Sutton; grandchildren, Conner Timmons Fiona Timmons, Jesse Cayce, Nathaniel Jenkins, Jacob and Joseph Matchen; best friend, Michael Neal.
Graveside service will be held at a later date.
Morgan’s Funeral Home in Princeton is in charge of arrangements.
Expressions of sympathy may be made towards Cheryl's funeral expenses
You may light a candle or leave a message with the family
