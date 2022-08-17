ROCKPORT, INDIANA — Cheryl Lynne Simons, 67, of Rockport, Indiana died Monday, August 15, 2022, at her home surrounded by family. She was a secretary.
Survivors: husband, Jeff Simons; daughter, Shari (Mike) Percifield; son, Wesley Horn; and stepmother, Dorothy Beckort.
Service: 11 a.m. Friday, August 19, 2022, at Boultinghouse Funeral Home in Rockport, Indiana. Burial: Grandview Cemetery. Visitation: 4 to 8 p.m. Thursday and 9 a.m. until the time of the service Friday at the funeral home.
Friends may leave a condolence for the family at www.BoultinghouseFuneralHome.com.
