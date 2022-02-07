HORSE BRANCH — Cherylan Jane Ferguson Geary, 73, of Horse Branch, died on Friday, February 4, 2022, at her residence. She was a member of Horse Branch General Baptist Church.
Survivors include her husband, William Rodney Geary Sr.; sons, William Rodney Jr. (Mandy), David Louis (Tracy), Matthew Kyle (Katherine), Andrew Keith (Stephanie) and Adam Lee (Kristi); and a sister, Naomi Jones.
Service: 12 p.m., Wednesday, February 9, 2022, at William L. Danks Funeral Home in Beaver Dam. Burial: Horse Branch General Baptist Church Cemetery. Visitation: From 4 to 7 p.m. on Tuesday and from 9 a.m. until the time of the service on Wednesday.
