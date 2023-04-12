Cheryle Floyd, 78, of Owensboro, formerly of Calhoun, passed away Sunday, April 9, 2023, surrounded by her family. She was born Jan. 27, 1945, in Daviess County to the late Adley Booker Robertson and Wanda Lee Jewell Robertson. Cheryle was married to the love of her life, James Hudinall Floyd, until his death in Dec. 2011. She married Eddie Floyd in June 2017 and found happiness again until he passed away in Feb. 2023. She was a businesswoman who made thousands of people feel important, valued, and look beautiful on their most special days. To her family and friends, she was one of the brightest lights. She loved fiercely and was so loved in return.
Along with her parents, Cheryle was also preceded in death by her sister, Holly Vineyard.
She is survived by her children, Mishiele (Albert) Coomes, Leta Partlow, and Karen (Leah Embry) Brooks, all of Owensboro, and Nisa (Scott) Harper of Bowling Green; stepsons, Jarrod (Emily) Floyd and Jason (Amy) Floyd; 11 grandchildren; nine step-grandchildren; 20 great-grandchildren; 14 step-great-grandchildren; and siblings, Bobbie (Michal) Robertson, Debbie Settle, and Vicki Brown, all of Owensboro.
The funeral service will be 11 a.m. Thursday, April 13, 2023, at Haley McGinnis Funeral Home & Crematory. Visitation is from 2 to 8 p.m. Wednesday and 9 a.m. until the time of the service Thursday at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy may take the form of charitable donations made payable to Hospice of Western Kentucky, 3419 Wathens Crossing, Owensboro, KY 42301 and/or My Sisters Keeper Women and Children’s Shelter, 2820 W. 4th St., Owensboro, KY 42301. Envelopes will be available at the funeral home.
