Chester “Chet” Kaminski, 80, of Owensboro passed away Friday, March 20, 2020, at Owensboro Health Regional Hospital. Born Sept. 28, 1939, in Rockford, Illinois, to the late Chester Peter Kaminski and Sarah Loretta Molitor Kaminski. Chet was a master electrician and contractor. He was also community volunteer, mentor, and teacher. He passed away with his 42-year chip in his hand.
Those left to cherish his memory include his wife of 59 years, Deanna Lanham Kaminski; four sons, Dennis Kaminski, Joseph Kaminski and wife Patty, Christopher Kaminski and wife Jennifer all of Owensboro, and Steven Kaminski and wife Diana of Scottsdale, Arizona; six grandchildren, Claire Bocook (Tim), Lydia, Nathan, Peter, Mason, and Maxim Kaminski; two sisters, Sister Sarah Kaminski O.P. of Sinsinawa, Wisconsin and Lynn Rudolph (Gary) of Green Valley, Arizona; niece Annmarie Rudolph and nephew, Thomas Rudolph, both of southern California and Marian J Lanham.
In compliance with health and public safety directives. Mr. Kaminski’s funeral arrangements at Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory will be private.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of contributions to Central Office, 320 Crittenden St., Owensboro, KY 42303 or Sts. Joseph and Paul Catholic Church, 609 E. Fourth St., Owensboro, KY 42303.
Memories and condolences for the family of Chet Kaminski may be left at www.glenncares.com.
