HARDISNBURG — Chester “Chuck” Hardin, age 66 of Kingswood, KY died July 1, 2022 at his residence. He was a member of Kingswood Wesleyan Church and retired from the Kentucky State
Highway Department.
He is survived by his son; Scott Hardin and siblings Larry Hardin, Johnny Hardin and Jane Mabe.
Funeral services will be Noon Wednesday, July 2, 2022 at Trent Dowell Funeral Home. Burial will follow in Kingswood Cemetery in Kingswood, KY. Visitation will be Wednesday after 10 a.m. at the funeral home.
Expressions of sympathy may be sent to Pocket Full of Hope.
