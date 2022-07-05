HARDINSBURG — Chester “Chuck” Hardin, 66, of Kingswood, died Friday, July 1, 2022, at his residence. He was a member of Kingswood Wesleyan Church and retired from the Kentucky State Highway Department.
Survivors: son, Scott Hardin; brothers, Larry Hardin and Johnny Hardin; and sister, Jane Mabe.
Service: Noon Wednesday, July 6, 2022, at Trent-Dowell Funeral Home. Burial: Kingswood Cemetery in Kingswood. Visitation: 10 a.m. until the time of the service Wednesday at the funeral home.
Expressions of sympathy: Pocket Full of Hope.
