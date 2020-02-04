Chester “Junior” Raymond Poole Jr., 75, of Owensboro, passed away on Monday, Feb. 3, 2020, at Baptist Health Hospital in Madisonville. He was born on Feb. 13, 1944, in Owensboro to the late Chester Raymond Poole Sr. and Wilma Rogers Poole. Chester was a Vietnam combat veteran. He retired after 18 years as a tank mechanic in the U.S. Army. He attended Walnut Memorial Baptist Church. Chester loved to play pool and was a member of the Owensboro APA.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a son, Wesley Poole; and siblings Michael Poole, Rachelle Poole and Ivy Hatfield.
He is survived by his wife, Cindy Decker Poole; four sons, Aaron Poole (Charissa), Kyle Poole (Jennifer), Tim Poole, and Patrick Neal; stepchildren Jeff Chmielewski, Scott Campau, Michael Brothers, Travis Brothers and Sarah Smith (Adam); nine grandchildren; one great-granddaughter; two brothers, Bobby Poole (Alice) and David Poole (Wanda); and one sister, Debra Poole.
Funeral services will be at 6 p.m. on Friday in the chapel at James H. Davis Funeral Home & Crematory. Visitation is from 1 to 6 p.m. on Friday at the funeral home.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of donations to Chester Poole Jr. Memorial Fund, c/o James H. Davis Funeral Home, 3009 Frederica St., Owensboro, KY 42301.
