HENDERSON — Chester "Sonny" Jewell Sands, 88, of Henderson, passed away Monday, Oct. 28, 2019, at Owensboro Health Regional Hospital. He was born Dec. 13, 1930, in Daviess County to the late Herbert Lee and Artie Bennett Sands. He was a retired truck driver for Ashland Oil and a U.S. Army National Guard veteran serving in Korea.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife of 55 years, Brenda Caroline Pate Sands in 2016; sister Marva D. Russell; and a brother, Leland Hale Sands.
He is survived by his son, David Lee Sands; daughter Kim Trunnell (Kyle); stepson Steve Bowling; seven grandchildren, Matt Sands, Cody Sands, David Sands, Austin Sands, Ryan Trunnell, Mandy Bowling and Tiffany LeCroy; and six great-grandchildren, Hunter Sands, Connor Sands, Kason Sands, Jensen Sands, Noah Trunnell and Eli Trunnell.
Services will be 11 a.m. Friday at James H. Davis Funeral Home & Crematory. Burial will follow on Red Hill Cemetery with military honors. Visitation is from 3 to 7 p.m. on Thursday and after 10 a.m. Friday at the funeral home.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of donations to Red Hill Cemetery, 10060 Red Hill Maxwell Rd., Utica, KY 42376.
Messages of condolence may be made at www.davisfuneralhome.com.
