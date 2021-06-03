Chester Thomson Taylor, 94 of Beaver Dam, Kentucky, went to be with the Lord on Tuesday, June 1, 2021, at Ohio County Healthcare. He was born on August 29, 1926, in Beaver Dam to the late William Edward and Mary Main Taylor.
Chester was a United States Army Veteran and a member of the Beaver Dam Masonic Lodge #420 F&AM. He retired from Peabody Coal Company at Ken Surface Mine, was a member of UMWA Local 8941 and a member of Liberty United Methodist Church.
Aside from his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Dorothy Gail Taylor and three brothers, John C. Taylor, Walter S. Taylor and W.E. “Buddy” Taylor, Jr.
He leaves behind to cherish many memories, his son, Duane Taylor of Beaver Dam; his grandson, Harrison Taylor of Beaver Dam; four siblings, David Main Taylor of Beaver Dam, Margaret Hensley of Frankfort, Mary Agnes Williams of Beaver Dam and Ruth Anne (Keith) Emerine of Vine Grove and a dedicated friend, Kaylie Carpenter.
Funeral Services will be held noon Saturday, June 5, 2021, at William L. Danks Funeral Home in Beaver Dam, Kentucky with Rev. Mike Atkins officiating. Burial will follow in Sunnyside Cemetery in Beaver Dam. Friends may visit with Chester’s family from 4 to 7 p.m. Friday and from 9 a.m. until the time of the service on Saturday. Masonic services will be held at 6 p.m. Friday.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of contribution to Liberty United Methodist Church, 2433 Liberty Road, Beaver Dam, Kentucky 42320 or the Ohio County Food Pantry, 2370 State Route 1414, Hartford, KY 42347. Envelopes will be available at the funeral home.
Online messages of condolence may be left for the family of Chester Thomson Taylor by visiting his memorial tribute at www.danks
Commented