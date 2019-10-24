Chickford Bobbiee (Bob) Darrell, 84, of Owensboro, passed away Tuesday, Oct. 22, 2019. Bob was born Oct. 29, 1934, in New York City, the son of Chickford Darrell and Dorothy Platte Darrell. He was the eldest of five children, including brothers Patrick and Dennis and sisters Michael and Carol. The family lived in Monterey, California; Mexico City, Mexico; and Dallas, Texas. Bob graduated from North Dallas High School in 1952, where he was a member of the track and baseball teams.
After high school, Bob embarked on an extensive academic career. Through a combination of full-time and part-time studies, he earned an Associate of Arts in English from Lon Morris College (1954), a Bachelor of Arts in English from Hendrix College (1956), a master of divinity degree from Perkins School of Theology at Southern Methodist University (1959), a master of education degree from New York University (1965) and a doctorate in higher education administration from George Peabody College for Teachers at Vanderbilt University (1976).
Following graduation from SMU, Bob worked as a minister on staff at First Methodist Church in Dallas, Texas, and briefly pastored a Methodist church in Morristown, New Jersey, while teaching at Drew University. In 1966, he and his family moved to Abilene, Texas, where he began a full-time teaching position at McMurry College.
In 1969, Bob and three other professors left Abilene for Owensboro to join the faculty of Kentucky Wesleyan College. There, Bob taught freshman writing, technical writing and various other courses in English literature until his retirement in 2000 as a tenured professor of English. As both a professor at Kentucky Wesleyan and member of the Owensboro community, Bob's influence was extensive. For example, Bob created the Freshman Writing Workshop Program, which earned him and Kentucky Wesleyan College national recognition; founded KWC's Plus Center in the late 70s (through a Federal Title III grant), which functionally provided additional learning/study support to students and was eventually named in his honor; participated as a founding board member and emeritus board member of Riverpark Center; served as founding board member and president of Owensboro Symphony Orchestra; was one of the founders and chair of the program committee for Leadership Owensboro; helped to open the Owensboro Community College; served as parliamentarian for Owensboro City Commission; served as a longtime member of the Investigators Club and Daedalus discussion group; and was a 50th anniversary honorary inductee in the Order of Oak & Ivy in 2004.
In addition, Bob influenced the lives of many Kentucky Wesleyan students, who later contributed significantly in various fields throughout Kentucky and the U.S.
Bob is survived by four children, Robert Darrell (Tonisha) of Newport News, Virginia, Barton Darrell of Bowling Green, Bracken Darrell (Judith) of Atherton, California, and Shelley Chatfield of Lexington; ten grandchildren, Robert Darrell II (Kelly) of Norfolk, Virginia, Aaron Darrell (Carlyn) of Boston, Anderson Darrell of Encinitas, California, Blair Darrell of New York City, Lloyd Chatfield III of Lexington, Jake Chatfield of Lexington, Lauren Chatfield of Lexington, Michael Darrell-Hicks of Bowling Green, Conner Darrell of Atherton, California, and DeShawn Powell of Newport News, Virginia; and two great-grandchildren, Arlo Darrell of Boston and Samsara Darrell of Norfolk, Virginia.
The funeral service for Dr. Bob Darrell will be 10 a.m. Tuesday at Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory, where the family will receive friends from 3 to 7 p.m. Monday and from 9 to 10 a.m. Tuesday. Committal at Owensboro Memorial Gardens will be private. Expressions of sympathy may take the form of contributions to Kentucky Wesleyan College, the RiverPark Center or the Owensboro Symphony Orchestra.
