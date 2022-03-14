Chloie Dean Davis, 84, of Owensboro, passed away Friday, March 11, 2022, at her home while under the care of Hospice of Western Kentucky. Born in Warren County, a daughter of the late Argle and Susie Jeanette Murphy. She retired after 32 years of service at the HON Company where she worked as a bookkeeper. Chloie was a long-time member of Macedonia Baptist Church where she enjoyed her Sunday school class and working in the nursery. She also spent time sewing and loved her time at their family home at Rough River.
Along with her parents, she was also preceded in death by her three sisters, Sue Green, Jean Anderson, and June Morris; three brothers, Buster, John, and Wilbur Murphy; and a grandson, Jarrod William Harris.
Those who remain to honor the memory of Chloie Davis include her husband of 66 years, William Lee “Bill” Davis; a son, John Davis (Karen); a daughter, Shonna Harris (Byron); five grandchildren, Miranda Burden, Tabitha Conley, Ashlee Coomes, Sophie Davis, and Amelia Davis; four great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.
The service for Chloie Davis will be at 10 a.m. Wednesday at Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory with Dr. Mike Jones officiating. Burial to follow in Macedonia Baptist Church Cemetery. Visitation will be from 3 until 7 p.m. Tuesday, and from 8:30 a.m. Wednesday until time of service at the funeral home.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of contributions to Hospice of Western Kentucky.
Memories and messages of condolence may be shared with the family of Chloie Davis at www.glenncares.com.
