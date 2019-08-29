Chong K. Lewe, 87, of Owensboro, passed away Tuesday, Aug. 27, 2019, at Owensboro Health Regional Hospital. He was born May 25, 1932, in Korea. Chong retired from Halliburton NUS Corp. as a nuclear engineer. The love of his life was his family, he was a Pittsburgh Steelers fan and always enjoyed a smooth glass of bourbon with a good cigar.
In addition to his parents, he was also preceded in death by his wife, Hazel Marie Lewe.
Survivors include his sons, Mark Tennant and wife Maria and their children, Jacquelyn Tennant and Andrew Tennant, and Dr. Robert H. Lewe and his children, Mary Hazel Lewe and Landon Lewe, and stepgrandchild, Joseph Mullins (Lis); two great-grandchildren; siblings, the late, Chong Sook Lewe (Mi Yong), Yong Bok Kim (the late Myung UK Kim), the late Chong Ki Lewe (Jung Cha Lewe) and Yong Il Lee (the late Sang Ki Lee).
Services are 7 p.m. Friday at the chapel of James H. Davis Funeral Home & Crematory. Visitation is from 3 to 7 p.m. Friday and after 9 a.m. Saturday at the funeral home. Graveside services are 10 a.m. on Saturday at Owensboro Memorial Gardens.
