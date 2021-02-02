OLATON — Chris Aileen Whitworth, 78, died Jan. 31, 2021, at Owensboro Health Regional Hospital in Owensboro.
Chris retired after working as a teacher’s aide and volunteered at Wayland Elementary. She attended Fairview Baptist Church.
Survivors include her daughters, Bonnie Brashear, Karen Vinson and Sabrina Schwartz; grandchildren, Abigail Tyson, Sara Lopez, Janene Flores, Nathaniel Callahan, Amber Lowe, Aaron Lowe, Matthew Lowe; and great-grandchildren, Grant Lopez, Ian Lee, Dominic Lee, Kalieb Moore, Rylee Moore.
Service: 2 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 2, 2021 at Bevil Bros. Funeral Home. Burial: Sunnyside Cemetery in Beaver Dam. Visitation: From 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesday.
Due to state regulations we are limited to 50% of seating capacity and face masks must be worn.
